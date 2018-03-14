MLB Free Agency Rumors: Will Alex Cobb Sign With the Milwaukee Brewers?

REUTERS/Mark Blinch Tampa Bay Rays Alex Cobb pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of their MLB American League baseball game in Toronto, May 21, 2013.

Many of the latest rumblings surrounding Major League Baseball's free agency suggest that Alex Cobb could end up signing with the Milwaukee Brewers.

Cobb is considered by many as one of the best starters who joined the free agency recently. However, interestingly, he has yet to find a new team while other top players have already been signed.

The team mostly expected to take Cobb is the Brewers. While the said organization is also believed to be interested in acquiring him, it is reportedly not willing to pay the price that the player's camp is demanding. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel's Tom Haudricourt even suggested that the Brewers might not join the teams fighting over Cobb "unless price comes down."

According to earlier reports, Cobb is looking for a long-term contract of at least four years with a $20 million annual payout. However, now that he remains unsigned despite his proven pitching skills, there are rumors that he might consider lighter offers of at least a three-year contract for $15 million per year.

There are also some who say that the Brewers' hesitation to sign Cobb at the rumored prices can be explained by several factors, including his history of injuries. In 2015, he had to undergo Tommy John surgery after being diagnosed with a partial tear of the UCL.

After rehabilitation, Cobb was able to join the 2016 season after being on the 60-day disabled list but he only played in five games. However, he made a complete comeback in the 2017 season as he posted a career-high of 179.1 innings pitched as well as 12 wins, 175 hits and 22 home runs before leaving the Tampa Bay Rays.

The rumors that link Cobb and the Brewers are not surprising since the team is believed to be on the lookout for a strong starter, and the right-handed pitcher fits that requirement. Meanwhile, the other teams that are rumored to be eyeing a deal with Cobb include the Minnesota Twins and the Texas Rangers.