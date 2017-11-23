'Modern Family' Season 9 Episode 8 Spoilers: Phil Recalls Experience with Rock Star

Facebook/ModernFamily Promotional photo for "Modern Family."

Phil (Ty Burrell) will share an embarrassing experience he had with a celebrity in the upcoming episode of "Modern Family."

In the episode titled "Brushes with Celebrity," spoilers reveal that the Pritchetts will recall the times when they met popular people. Phil will have a mortifying experience to admit. He will reveal to the family that incident when he met Coldplay frontman, Chris Martin, and he how tried to sell the singer a house. According to Phil, he will not forget the meeting since he had an "embarrassing health issue" in the middle of his sales talk with the rock star.

Martin's appearance in the ABC series will reportedly be more than a cameo, as seen in a promo photo showing him sharing a laugh with Burrell. The singer is the latest to guest star in the show following James Van Der Beek, Vanessa Williams, and Nathan Lane.

Meanwhile, many fans are hoping that ABC will continue to renew the series. There have been rumors of a possible final season following an interview with Burrell where he said the show would have to end at some point.

"It will be a hard thing to say goodbye to the daily rhythm of seeing everyone's faces, and just how fun and loving it's been," Burrell said.

He also added that is considering retirement after the show ends. "Honestly, I've been taking my lumps as a producer and really enjoying learning how to do that. I think I'm not really willing to travel very much anymore, or miss too many dinners away from my kids. [So] there's a possibility that I may step away from performing altogether when the show is over," the actor said.

According to Burrell, everyone in the cast is proud of what they have achieved. Ever since the series aired in 2009, it has received a lot of love from the viewers. In its first five years, "Modern Family" won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series. After eight years, it still manages to retain a high level of viewership.

"Modern Family" season 9, episode 8 will air on Wednesday, Nov. 29, at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.