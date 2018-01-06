'Monster Hunter: World' Release Date News: Capcom Provides Update on PC Version's 2018 Launch

Facebook/monsterhunter Promo image for "Monster Hunter: World"

Capcom recently provided a more specific release time frame for the "Monster Hunter: World" PC version. Luckily, the target date remains in 2018.

Shortly after the New Year, Capcom released a video update on the development of "Monster Hunter: World" through Twitter and it showed the game's producer, Ryozo Tsujimoto.

In the video update, Tsujimoto said: "As for the PC version, we're working hard on it right now, and aiming for an Autumn 2018 release." This means that PC users will be getting the game sometime between the third or fourth quarter of the year, which is quite a long wait considering that the console versions are arriving to the stands and online stores later this month.

Back in June 2017, Tsujimoto and "Monster Hunter: World" director Yuya Tokuda explained to PC Gamer that the PC version of the game would take a much longer time in development to "make sure it's optimized and fine-tuned for the PC as much as possible."

Capcom developers also confirmed in the interview that they did not outsource developers to create the PC version of the game. Another of the company's representatives also clarified to PC Gamer that the earlier announcement about their aim to have the game running in 30 frames per second does not necessarily apply to PC. The said frame rate is expected on console platforms.

The excitement surrounding the game's release is understandable since this is the first time a "Monster Hunter" game will be made available on PC. Having a target release date falling in autumn of 2018 is a good sign considering that the developers were not able to provide this timetable when the PC Gamer interview was held.

Fans of the franchise had several chances to try out the game in its early stages. It was first announced during the Electronic Entertainment Expo in June 2017. Since then, Capcom has brought the game for the fans to see in a number of major gaming trade shows such as the Tokyo Game Show and PlayStation Experience.

However, the luckier group of fans were those with PlayStation Plus accounts as they were given a couple of beta tests before 2017 ended.

"Monster Hunter: World" will be released on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on Jan. 26 worldwide.