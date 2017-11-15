Morbius the Living Vampire Movie Being Developed by Sony

(Photo: Facebook/MorbiusTheLivingVampireFilm) A 2014 photo of Adam Michaels as Morbius from the Morbius the Living Vampire Facebook page.

Sony has another movie to add to its expanding cinematic universe centered on "Spider-Man" characters. This one is all about Morbius the Living Vampire.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is titled "Morbius" and the script has already been completed by "Power Rangers" movie writers Burk Sharpless and Matt Sazama in a secret development process.

Making his debut in "Amazing Spider-Man" #101, Morbius serves as one of the first characters created for the "Spider-Man" universe without the involvement of the wall-crawler's creators Stan Lee and John Romita Sr.

Morbius was the brainchild of Roy Thomas and artist Gil Kane — the first ones to take over for Lee and Romita — who kicked off their "Spider-Man" stories by pitting the web-slinger against the antihero.

Morbius is actually a scientist named Dr. Michael Morbius who gains vampiric abilities and physical traits as well as super-strength from a biochemical experiment he was conducting to treat his own rare and fatal blood disease.

He made sporadic appearances in "Spider-Man" comic book stories ever since, even headlining his own bimonthly series and battling the original X-Men and Human Torch at some point. While he was initially painted as a villain, he eventually warmed up to the idea of being a hero in his own way.

Not much is known about the plot for "Morbius" at this time, but if Sony is pushing through the project behind closed doors, it won't be long before official details about "Morbius" come to light. It is to be pointed out though that the company has a lot of "Spider-Man" movies in the works.

"Morbius" is the third Spider-Man spinoff film that Sony has in the pipeline. The other two are Tom Hardy-starrer "Venom," which is set for release next year, and the other is "Silver and Black" centered on Silver Sable and Black Cat.