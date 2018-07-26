'Moses' to Hit Theaters: Movie Takes Bible Hero 'Off Pedestal' and Introduces the Man (Trailer)

Expand | Collapse (Photo: Sight & Sound) "Moses" hits theaters in a special event for two days only September 13 & 15 2018.

Sight & Sound Theatres has brought epic Bible stories to life with their productions over the past 40 years and now its is bringing the epic musical "Moses" to the big screen in hopes of highlighting the man behind the tablets.

"Moses" will hit cinemas nationwide for two nights only on Sept. 13 and 15 through Fathom Events. Originally filmed in front of a live audience at Sight & Sound's theaters in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, and Branson, Missouri, "Moses" will showcase the burning bush, the plagues, the parting of the Red Sea and the tablets with the Ten Commandments.

Sight & Sound Brand Manager Dean Sell recently spoke to The Christian Post and shared what viewers can expect from the theatrical event.

"'Moses' is a big story and many people put Moses on a pedestal. Our hope for this show is to take him off the mountain and help audiences understand who he was as a man," Sell told CP.

The movie will play at 725 confirmed movie theaters with more locations being added each week. Sell shared that they wanted to share the intimate telling of the Bible hero before retiring it from their theater once and for all.

"'Moses' was an audience favorite when it played on stage in Lancaster and Branson. It was seen by nearly 2 million guests. Before it goes into the Sight & Sound vault we thought it would be a great opportunity for people to see it one last time," he added.

In a statement shared with The Christian Post, Executive Producer Josh Enck described the account of Moses as "massive" but says "at its heart, this is an intimate story of the man who climbed a mountain to meet God."

For more than four decades, Sight & Sound has provided biblically-based entertainment for over 22 million people at their two performance theaters. In the past 10 years, the company started filming its live shows and making DVDs, and is now offering theatrical releases.

Sell wanted to assure people that the live experience of their productions and the theatrical premiere are two different experiences, both great in their own right.

"The Sight & Sound experience is really unique. Big Bible stories coming to life in a way that you can't experience anywhere else. It's on a panoramic stage that surrounds the audience on three sides and there's action happening. Not just on the stage but out onto the audience with live animals. So when you're sitting in the theater, there is nothing like it," he explained in a past interview with The Christian Post.

"However, when you are watching it on the screen it does really feel like you were there and it's a different kind of experience — you get the intimate experience of seeing the actors up close and you wouldn't be able to have that if you're sitting live in a theatre."

"Moses" in theaters marks the second time Sight & Sound has moved one of its productions from the stage to the screen. "Jonah" ran in movie theaters nationwide in 2017.

For tickets and more information, visit MosesEvent.com.