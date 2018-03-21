'Nashville' Season 6 Episode 9 Spoilers: Avery and Bandmates Fight Over Alannah

Facebook/NashvilleCMT Promo photo for 'Nashville'

Songstress Alannah (Rainee Blake) is turning out to be a huge pain in the neck for the members of Avery's (Jonathan Jackson) band in the second half of the current installment of "Nashville."

The promo for season 6B shows Avery locking lips in public with a woman who suspiciously looks like his newest bandmate. The next scene shows him being swarmed by the media. As he attempts to run away, the reporters keep on asking where Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) is. Last midseason finale, Avery said that he was done waiting for his wife. He was frustrated that she chose to stay in Bolivia instead of being with him and their daughter.

When Alannah flirted with Avery that night, he did not reject her as he usually did. Spoilers reveal that they will become more involved and this will cause strain in his friendship with Gunnar (Sam Palladio) and Will (Chris Carmack). Viewers can recall that when Alannah was first accepted in the band, she immediately started an affair with Gunnar. The promo shows Gunnar and Avery fighting. Showrunner Marshall Herskovitz hinted that Alannah would be around longer.

"Oh my gosh. Boy would I like to speak about that. But I can't! [Laughs] Look: What's there is there to be seen. I'll put it a different way. There is a connection. What happens there will have to be explored, you know? We'll find out if it's real or not," the EP teased.

Meanwhile, the rest of the teaser shows a barefaced Juliette telling Darius (Josh Stamberg) that she wants to go home soon. She went to Bolivia with him to help with his program. Darius, however, shows no sign of letting Juliette go. When she informs him she is leaving, he locks her in her room. Avery seems to be right in warning his wife about the motivational speaker. He looks like a fanatic who sees Juliette as his ticket to salvation.

"Nashville" season 6 will return on Thursday, June 7, at 9 p.m. EDT on CMT.