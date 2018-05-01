Nate Berkus Shares Classy Response to Derick Dillard's Twitter Post

Facebook/NandJByDesign Promo image for 'Nate and Jeremiah by Design'

Nate Berkus opted to take the high road despite the social media attack of former "Counting On" star Derick Dillard on his sexuality and his family.

On his Twitter account, the "Nate & Jeremiah by Design" co-host posted a photo of himself with his co-host and husband Jeremiah Brent and their children to reveal the objectives of their show.

My hope with having a show like #NandJByDesign on @TLC, where we go into people’s homes and welcome viewers into ours, is that we can start to break down barriers & normalize the way our family looks & the way our family loves. @JeremiahBrent pic.twitter.com/NsCAeh1nxb — Nate Berkus (@NateBerkus) April 27, 2018

"My hope with having a show like #NandJByDesign on @TLC, where we go into people's homes and welcome viewers into ours, is that we can start to break down barriers & normalize the way our family looks & the way our family loves," the 46-year-old reality star stated. The tweet came after Dillard, the husband of Jill Duggar from the "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" fame, responded to a Twitter post from TLC to promote the gay couple's interior design show that airs every Saturdays at 9 p.m. EDT. "What a travesty of family. It's sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal," Dillard stated on his post.

What a travesty of family. It’s sad how blatant the liberal agenda is, such that it both highlights and celebrates a lifestyle so degrading to children on public television as if it should be normal. https://t.co/xicRm1nsW7 — Derick Dillard (@derickmdillard) April 27, 2018

He also answered some of the fans' comments on his post. One of them reprimanded him for being judgmental despite being Christian and pointed out that he was spreading hate. But Dillard claimed that he was not bashing the couple. "I'm just calling out the public agenda at play and how a network chooses what they highlight," he stated in his answer.

Another fan asked him if the lifestyle of Berkus and Brent's family affected him, but he said that it affects the life of the couple's "poor child" and the show celebrates perversion. This earned more ire from his followers.

Dillard was not a stranger to public backlash caused by his Twitter posts. In August 2017, the father of two called fellow the show of fellow TLC star Jazz Jennings as an "oxymoron" because his "I Am Jazz" series is a "reality show that follows a non-reality."

He also wrote on Twitter that transgender is a myth and said that he feels bad for the 17-year-old transgender activist because he was being used by others who have different agenda.

Because of his comments, TLC released a statement to reveal that Dillard is no longer a part of their network. "We want to let our viewers know that Derick Dillard has not participated in Counting On for months and the network has no plans to feature him in the future," the network stated. They also mentioned that Dillard's opinion does not reflect their views and they are proud to share Jennings' story in the network.

Meanwhile, Dillard still claims that he was not fired by TLC and it was his and his wife Jill's decision to leave "Counting On" because they believed that they are heading to a different direction as a family that is why they opted to stop being in front of the cameras.

TLC has yet to respond to Dillard's new Twitter tirades to one of their shows.