'NCIS' Season 15 Episode 10 Spoilers: Torres and Jack Team Up for New Mission

Facebook/NCIS Promotional photo for "NCIS"

Torres (Wilmer Valderrama) and Jack (Maria Bello) will be chosen to team up for a special assignment in the upcoming episode of "NCIS."

In the episode titled "Double Down," the synopsis reveals that the two NCIS agents will be tapped to be part of the security detail of a U.S. senator while visiting Afghanistan. Torres and Jack will fly to the Asian country to make sure that Senator John Phillips (James Morrison) remains safe. The promo photo shows them wearing battle gears, complete with helmet and vest.

The NCIS agents' Afghanistan assignment, however, will be cut short due to an unexpected incident back in the United States. The politician's son will be involved in a bloody altercation and will be in grave condition. Phillips will insist that the return home as fast as possible and determine what really happened with his child.

With the senator's son fighting for his life in the ICU, the NCIS will dig deep to find out what led to the confrontation. The investigation will lead them to unchartered territory, where Phillips' reputation as a respected politician may be at stake. Gibbs (Mark Harmon) will have to make sure that all of the team members will not leave any stone unturned and solve the case.

Last episode, the squad took on a case involving an international arms dealer. Jack's MI6 friend died in a shootout with the criminal. The incident took a turn for the worse when the wounded man went to the same hospital where McGee's (Sean Murray) wife, Delilah (Margo Harshman), was supposed to give birth.

Fortunately, Gibbs and the others managed to take down the dealer before he could do more damage. Delilah successfully gave birth to the twins, John and Morgan. Abby (Pauley Perrette), who accompanied McGee's wife in the hospital, said it was the best Thanksgiving for the NCIS family.

"NCIS" season 15, episode 15 will air on Tuesday, Dec. 12, at 8 p.m. EST on CBS.