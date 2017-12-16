Netflix January 2018 Lineup: Classic 'Batman' Movies to Stream Next Month

Reuters/Mike Blake The Netflix logo is pictured on a television in this illustration photograph taken in Encinitas, California, U.S., January 18, 2017.

In January 2018, classic "Batman" movies will joining the list of new films and TV shows to be added to Netflix's library.

Netflix is opening the new year with a hefty list of new movies and series streaming on their platform. Without a doubt, some of the best additions next month are the five-part collection of classic "Batman" films that will be available on Jan. 1. This includes "Batman," "Batman Returns," "Batman Forever," "Batman & Robin," and "Batman Begins."

Meanwhile, the beginning of 2018 is obviously a time for popular movie series. Apart from the classic "Batman" films, Netflix will also feature one of the best crime film franchises of all-time -- "The Godfather." Starting on Jan. 1, Netflix subscribers can binge watch on all three "The Godfather" movies.

All four installments of the cop action film series "Lethal Weapon" starring Mel Gibson and Danny Glover will be available at the beginning of 2018 as well. Meanwhile, the popular high school cheerleading-themed movie series "Bring It On" is also going to be included in the new films for next year.

Netflix has also listed a number of classics, including "Apollo 13," "Breakfast at Tiffany's," and "The Shawshank Redemption" that will all arrive on Jan. 1.

Several horror movies are also going to be added to the Netflix library, including "The Exorcism of Emily Rose" on Jan. 1 and "The Conjuring" on Jan. 8.

Netflix also prepared some titles for children, which include the 1971-released "Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory" on Jan. 1, "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales" on Jan. 2, "Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie" on Jan. 10, and "Cars 3" on Jan. 31. The TV series adaptation of "Trolls: The Beat Goes On" will premiere on Jan. 19.

A number of Netflix Original series will also premiere next month, with the company's take on the classic manga series "DEVILMAN crybaby" airing on Jan. 5, the second installment of the Kathy Bates-starring comedy series "Disjointed" on Jan. 11, the first season of "Drug Lords" and fourth season of "Grace and Frankie" on Jan. 19, and more.

