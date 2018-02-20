Netflix's Bonnie & Clyde Movie 'Highwaymen' Cast Revealed

REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni Kevin Costner will star on 'Highwaymen' on Netflix.

Netflix has rounded out the cast for the upcoming Bonnie and Clyde movie "Highwaymen."

Kathy Bates, Kim Dickens, John Carroll Lynch, Thomas Mann, and William Sadler are officially on board the crime drama film, reports confirmed. They will be joining previously announced lead stars Kevin Costner and Woody Harrelson.

Based on true events, the story follows Texas Ranger Frank Hamer and ex-partner Maney Gault. The duo is forced to come out of retirement in a final effort to track down Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. Production is now underway in Louisiana and the film is scheduled to be released sometime later this year.

Parker and Barrow had been on the run for a long while before Hamer and Gault finally caught and ambushed them in Sailes, Bienville Parish, Louisiana on May 23, 1934. Barrow was wanted for kidnapping, murder, and robbery, which Parker claims was not true in her poem titled "The Ballad of Bonnie and Clyde."

Aside from Parker, the Barrow Gang also included members Barrow's family: his brother Ivan M. "Buck" Barrow and his wife Blanche. William Daniel was also part of the group. After Buck was killed during an encounter with Iowa police on July 29, 1933, his spouse Blanche was arrested. Jones was later on captured in Houston in November 1933.

"Highwaymen" has been in the works for a long time, with Paul Newman and Robert Redford previously set to portray the two main characters. Liam Neeson was also attached to the project with Harrelson back in 2013.

Scriptwriter John Fusco has spent a lot of hard work on the upcoming project. He even tried to reach out to interview the real Frank Hamer several years back. While further details about "Highwaymen" are being kept under wraps, it will reportedly have a story that differs greatly compared to that of 1967's "Bonnie and Clyde."