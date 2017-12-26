Facebook/Avengers Elizabeth Olsen has confirmed in an interview that Scarlet Witch's relationship with Vision will be further explored in next year's "Avengers: Infinity War."

A new "Avengers: Infinity War" behind-the-scenes video teases a major action scene for actress Elizabeth Olsen, who is set to play Scarlet Witch in the movie. Although the clip is pretty brief, it is the first to highlight Olsen's major stunt work in the movie.

Recently, Olsen revealed in a social media post that she had already wrapped up her work on "Avengers: Infinity War." Olsen shared an Instagram video showing herself on the set of the movie, revealing that it took her nine months to shoot all her scenes in the movie. "9 months later... This Witch is out," she captioned her post.

In the most recent teaser video for the movie, Olsen's character is shown, seemingly engaged in a major fighting scene with Proxima Midnight. Although the clip does not reveal what the fight is for, it suggests that Scarlet Witch's action sequences in the upcoming movie will be high in energy.

Olsen was introduced as Scarlet Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the post-credits scene of "Captain America: The Winter Soldier." She debuted alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and together they are known as the siblings Wanda and Pietro, a.k.a. Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. Since appearing in the "Captain America: The Winter Soldier's" post-credits scene, Olsen has appeared in "Avengers: Age of Ultron" and "Captain America: Civil War."

In the Marvel comics, Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver are the children of Magneto. Now that Disney has acquired Fox's assets, Marvel Studios may expand the MCU by using characters from X-Men.

Olsen is set to reprise her role as Scarlet Witch in "Avengers: Infinity War," which is set to debut on May 4, 2018. Directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, the movie stars Robert Downey, Jr., Josh Brolin, Mark Ruffalo, Tom Hiddleston, Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner, Chris Pratt, Sebastian Stan, Benedict Cumberbatch, Paul Bettany, Samuel Jackson, and a lot more.