New 'Avengers: Infinity War' Footage Launches During Premiere Disney Channel's 'Zombies'

Facebook/avengers A promo poster for the upcoming MCU film, 'Avengers: Infinity War.'

Two weeks ago, Marvel Studios had dropped new footage from "Avengers: Infinity War," and fans have been anxiously waiting for more ever since. Now, it looks like fans didn't have to wait for long for the new footage, as Disney has dropped a new special look at "Infinity War" on Friday night. Alongside the new "Infinity War" footage are new clips from "A Wrinkle in Time" and "The Incredibles 2."

The trailer dropped during the premiere of Disney's original movie "Zombies" last Friday night. Spider-man: Homecoming" star introduced the new teaser during the premiere. Disney did not offer any clue as to what fans would see in the new footage prior to the release. However, it looks like there was not much to see as the preview just contained a mix of content released in the first trailer and the Super Bowl TV spot.

Previous clips for "Avengers: Infinity War" were too spectacular for fans not to look forward to more footage from the film. While it has been revealed since the very beginning that the film will see the reunion of at least 70 Marvel superheroes, there are still plenty of things that fans do not know yet about the film, so fans are always excited when new footage from the film comes out.

Just recently, some new LEGO sets have offered clues about some of the film's locations and some of the team-ups that fans will see when the movie hits theaters in May. While previous teasers for the film already offered a few glimpses of Nebula, it remains unknown when Marvel will offer a first look at Thanos' Black Order.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is the third "Avengers" film. It will see the heroes' epic fight against Josh Brolin's Thanos. The film is set to hit theaters on May 3.