New 'Avengers: Infinity War' Trailer Rolls Out During Super Bowl 2018

Marvel Entertainment via YouTube A still from the official trailer for "Avengers: Infinity War"

Marvel recently released an all-new teaser trailer for the upcoming "Avengers: Infinity War" during the 2018 Super Bowl. The teaser featured the beloved superheroes battling it out against the evil Thanos.

With "Avengers: Infinity War" being one of the most highly anticipated films of the year, it isn't entirely surprising to see a new trailer released during the 2018 Super Bowl. For about a decade now, the franchise has been gearing up for an epic coming together of the Marvel Cinematic Universe characters and films, and it looks like the company would finally see that happen in "Avengers: Infinity War."

The new teaser trailer was quite short, but still, it managed to send shivers down countless of fans' spines when it featured their favorite characters from the different MCU films and seeing them come together in a clash against Thanos, played by Josh Brolin. The character of Thanos had first been introduced in the first "Avengers" film which was released back in 2012. He appeared during a scene at the film's end credits, and ever since then, the character had been appearing in the following MCU films. But it is only in "Avengers: Infinity War" that the character would actually butt heads with the main heroes.

From Doctor Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) to the Guardians of the Galaxy, the trailer had showcased a number of heroes in action. These include Spider-Man (Tom Holland), the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen), Vision (Paul Bettany), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Thor (Chris Hemsworth) a white-haired Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan), War Machine (Don Cheadle), Falcon (Anthony Mackie), Captain America (Chris Evans) and Iron Man (Tony Stark).

"An unprecedented cinematic journey ten years in the making and spanning the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel Studios' Avengers: Infinity War brings to the screen the ultimate, deadliest showdown of all time," the synopsis for the film read. "The Avengers and their superhero allies must willing to sacrifice it all in an attempt to defeat the power of Thanos before his blitz of devastation and ruin puts an end to the universe," it added.

While not revealing much about what would happen in the film, the trailer had still done a great job with exciting the fans.

This is the second trailer released for "Avengers: Infinity War." This follows the trailer that had been released in December 2017 featuring a lengthier video depicting the arrival of Thanos on earth and the conflict he brings with him.

"Avengers: Infinity War" will be arriving in cinemas this coming May 4.