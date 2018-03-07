New 'Dragon Ball' Smartphone App To Be Revealed

Bandai Namco Entertainment Teaser page for the new 'Dragon Ball' smartphone app.

Bandai Namco Entertainment has launched a countdown site that is set to reveal a brand-new "Dragon Ball" smartphone app. The app is set to be launched on March 21 with details set to be revealed in a NicoNico Live stream.

While information is still scarce, the app already has a Twitter account. Also confirmed is that the game will be a free-to-play release and like most mobile games, it will also come with a microtransaction system.

The new "Dragon Ball" app is expected to be released in Japan, Asia, North America, and Europe. It will also come with Japanese, English, French, German, Korean, and Traditional Chinese language support.

For the time being, fans can check out the app's teaser site and official Twitter account.

The new app is just the latest in a series of new games based on the popular manga series. While there are a lot of reasons for the recent rise in popularity, it can mostly be attributed to the release of "Dragon Ball Super."

The series, which saw Goku and the gang take on various fighters from other universes in the Tournament of Power, has rekindled the franchise' popularity among fans. Coupled with a number of new game releases "Dragon Ball Super" and its manga adaptation quickly became top-sellers among anime fans.

Earlier this year, Bandai Namco released one such game in the form of "Dragon Ball FighterZ." Featuring characters from the new anime series, the game quickly became a hit with gamers and critics alike. Many praised its art design and animation which remained faithful to the series as well as its mechanics fighting mechanics.

"Dragon Ball FighterZ" was even included in the eight titles that make up this year's EVO line up. The game will join other fighting game mainstays such as "Tekken 7," "Super Smash Bros. Melee," and "Street Fighter 5" is arguably the biggest fighting game tournament this Aug. 3 in Las Vegas.