New Findings On Dinosaurs Can Reportedly 'Change History'

Reuters/Julius T. Csotonyi/Royal Tyrrell Museum, Drumheller, Alberta/Handout Discoveries of fossils lead to a more knowledgeable society about dinosaurs.

Some scientists from the University of Cambridge and the Imperial College London have conducted a study that showed a dramatic increase in the fossil records collected.

Jonathan Tennant, Alfio Alessandro Chiarenza, and Matthew Baron released a study on Feb. 19 which focused on the changes of the human knowledge of dinosaur diversity "through research history." The scientists included a graph that showed a substantial increase in the frequency of discovered dinosaur fossils since around the year 2000.

Tennant explained on his blog the relevance of this increase. "This has profound impacts on our understanding of dinosaur diversity, especially as these discoveries are unevenly spread over time and space," he shared.

The author added, "There are still huge gaps in our knowledge of the fossil record, and areas in space and geological time where the rapid pace of discovery is changing much of what we thought we knew about dinosaurs."

Scientists have been studying dinosaurs for so long, but many of the studies the world has right now are still lacking. Fortunately, science is growing through the years, and more and more things can be revealed to us about these long gone animals. Each discovery leads to a greater understanding of dinosaurs, and so far, it has taken years for scientists to debunk what we already know about these animals.

For example, new fossil discoveries have proved that some dinosaurs actually had feathers, unlike those depicted in the 1993 movie "Jurassic Park." One study published in 2013 has also revealed the possibility of the "Tyrannosaurus rex" being a scavenger rather than a predator.

Just this year, another study has revealed that a new species of dinosaur, which was formally named "Mansourasaurus shahinae," was discovered through its fossils in Egypt. According to the National Geographic, scientists say that the fossil is one of the very few dinosaur fossils that date to the late Cretaceous period, which was the period nearing the end of the age of dinosaurs.