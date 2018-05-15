Next New Character Being Introduced to the MCU After Captain Marvel Revealed

Facebook/CaptainMarvelOfficial The promotional banner for "Captain Marvel"

With the Marvel Cinematic Universe essentially being rebooted after "Avengers 4," there are a lot of speculations as to which characters in the comics will make their debut next.

Captain Marvel will be the first new character headed to the big screen when the MCU is reborn and Ms. Marvel might follow suit, according to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige.

In an interview with BBC, the Marvel honcho talked about the production for "Captain Marvel," which stars the Oscar-winning actress Brie Larson as the titular character, before he made the revelation.

"Ms. Marvel, which is another character in the comic books, the Muslim hero who is inspired by Captain Marvel, is definitely sort of in the works," Feige said. "We have plans for that once we've introduced Captain Marvel to the world," he went on to say.

Ms. Marvel, whose alter ego is named Kamala Khan, is a relatively new addition to the Marvel Comics universe. She was introduced in August 2013 in "Captain Marvel" #14 before getting her own comic book series in February the following year.

Khan is a teenage Pakistani American from New Jersey who has Inhuman genes in her DNA that endowed her shapeshifting abilities, which she uses in fighting crime as Ms. Marvel. She chose the name in honor of her idol Carol Danvers, who went by that name before she became Captain Marvel.

Being a Muslim character with a lead role in a comic book story, Ms. Marvel was met with widespread reaction. It is expected that her debut in the silver screen will get the same level of attention.

REUTERS/Adrees Latif Priyanka Chopra

As to who will play the character, the abovementioned publication says that "Quantico" star Priyanka Chopra is a shoo-in for the role — and many fans seem to be on board with the idea.

However, Chopra, who is sort of in the Marvel universe already due to her voice role in the mobile video game "Marvel: Avengers Academy," is Indian, a detail that some fans pointed out. These people believe that the role should go to a Pakistani-American actress as it should be.

us marvel stans are here for an unknown young pakistani actress playing the role — samiha (@tvsamiha) May 12, 2018

Mmmm, I don't know. Priyanka looks a little too old for the part, plus I think Kamala is Pakistani in the comics, so it would make more sense to have someone of Pakistani origin. — Douglas (@TheRarispy) May 12, 2018

Some also argue that Chopra might be a bit too old for the role. In the comics, Ms. Marvel is a teenager who looks up to Captain Marvel. is portrayed as significantly younger than her idol, which has some fans convinced that the right person for the job should be around the same age as Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man. This would also allow for a team-up between the two superheroes. After all, they already joined forces in the comics as well.

At the moment, there are no concrete plans yet. Whether or not the character will be teased in the upcoming "Captain Marvel" film remains to be seen. If this is the plan, fans should get the official details sooner rather than later.

At the moment, the talk of the town remains to be "Avengers: Infinity War." Captain Marvel is expected to play a role in "Avengers 4," although details on that front are understandably scarce at the moment.

The "Captain Marvel" movie, which will hit the cinemas in March next year, is set in the 1990s.