Nextflix Adapting Dark Horse Comics 'Polar,' Mads Mikkelsen To Star

"Polar: Came From the Cold" officially becomes Netflix's latest endeavor in the comic book genre.

The hit Dark Horse action noir graphic novel by Victor Santos has been adapted for a Netflix film that will be available to stream sometime next year.

The "Polar" film will star "Hannibal" star Mads Mikkelsen as the world's most deadly spy Duncan Vizla, better known as The Black Kaiser, whose retirement was interrupted when his former employee locks him as a target.

This brings Duncan back into the world he deemed he is now too old to traverse, and at the flip of a switch, The Black Kaiser find himself on the other side of the business as the hunter has become the hunted.

"Polar" sees the seasoned assassin forced to square off against younger and faster killers who have since filled the world he once dominated, and they are all adamant about taking him down.

Mikkelsen will be joined by Vanessa Hudgens, Katheryn Winnick, and Matt Lucas in "Polar." "Lord of Chaos" director Jonas Åkerlund is helming the film with the script penned by Jayson Rothwell. Production is underway in Toronto.

Fans who read "Polar: Came From the Cold" are hoping for this adaptation to be true to the source material's fast-tempo story for the complete espionage action-adventure experience.

Åkerlund has proven himself to be the right man for the job, with Bloody Disgusting saying that his distinctive storytelling and visually driven style that he has become known for will make for an amazing adaptation.

The official description for "Polar: Came from the Cold" reads, "On a collision course with his former employer, the Damocles Agency, Black Kaiser goes head-to-head with a stab-happy, psychotic torture expert and a seductive-but-deadly redhead. His mission only ends if he dies or kills everyone out to get him... and he's not in the habit of dying."