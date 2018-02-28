NFL Mock Draft 2018 Rumors: Browns Can Acquire Andrew Luck, And Here's What It Will Take

Reuters/USA Today Andrew Luck

If the folks over at CBS Sports had it their way, the Cleveland Browns could end up being the new home of Andrew Luck.

It is no secret that Luck is one of the top players in the Indianapolis Colts, so the Browns will have to be ready to give up a handful of their top picks if they want him on the team. As Will Brinson of CBS Sports points out, Luck will outweigh more than whatever Cleveland can offer his current team and is certainly worth multiple years of first-round picks.

In his NFL mock draft, he imagines the Browns will have to trade their No. 1, No. 4, No. 33, and No. 35 overall to the for the quarterback. The club could make a strong case by offering up the likes of Sam Darnold, Bradley Chubb, and Saquon Barkley.

While Colts would rather keep Luck, the uncertainty brought about by his injury forces them to look for other options. This is why the team is open to what the Browns may have to offer.

"The Browns offer a unique situation here. First of all, they have two top-five picks and three second-round picks. Cleveland could give up a big old pile of picks and still be able to come away with a decent haul in this draft," Brinson points out.

Of course, the risk here is that Luck will end up failing the physical, which will require undoing such trade. The Colts do not know much about his current situation, and they themselves are unsure. The Browns are unsurprisingly taking a stab in the dark with this possible deal.

Brinson said, "It would be unprecedented but we have seen the Colts reboot the quarterback position when they had a high pick and a veteran quarterback coming off major surgery before. Indy kicked Peyton Manning to the curb to take Luck many years ago, so it's not like they have not done this reset before."

While this NFL mock draft is a bit of a tall order, it is to be pointed out that there is actually some possibility of it materializing. If it does, the Cleveland Browns will be quite the game-changer this season.