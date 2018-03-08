Facebook/Blues Clues Nickelodeon to revive 'Blue's Clues' with all-new episodes.

Get those handy-dandy notebooks ready because "Blue's Clues" will soon be returning to Nickelodeon. One of TV's most famous dogs is set to win over a new generation of kids with all new episodes as well as a new host.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the network has ordered 20 new episodes. Production is set to take place this summer and is expected to take on the series will feature a "refreshed signature look." Nickelodeon will be holding an open casting call for a new host in Southern California on April 14.

The original "Blue's Clues" ran from 1996 to 2006 and features the titular blue dog that leaves clues for the host and audience to find. Once all the clues have been found, they then try to figure out what Blue wants to do.

Steve Burns hosted the show from 1996 to 2002, and Donovan Patton took over for the next four years. The series continues to air past episodes in different international markets and via Noggin, Nickelodeon's subscription-video service.

While a new series will be a great way to introduce a new generation to blue, any changes could ruin it for previous fans. This is probably why Nickelodeon intends on keeping the original format as much as possible.

"It's actually never gone away," said Cyma Zarghami, president of Viacom's Nickelodeon Group, in an interview. "The format of the show works pretty well, and I don't think they are going to mess with it that much."

That being said, producers will still tweak the show for modern viewers. For starters, Blue will look a little different than she was over a decade ago. This means she will look more three-dimensional and appear "even furrier and more huggable," as one producer puts it.

The show will also be 30 to 60 seconds shorter to accommodate advertising and other promos. Producers hope that these changes won't affect the show's nostalgia factor as their audience's parents would likely be fans of the show themselves.

Nickelodeon has yet to announce a premiere date for the new "Blue's Clues" show.