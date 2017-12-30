Nintendo 'Happy' About Users Creating Custom Accessories For Switch

REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon An event guest plays with the Nintendo Switch in Tokyo, Japan during its announcement on January 13, 2017.

Nintendo says it is happy about Nintendo Switch owners creating custom accessories for the hybrid console. This recent comment comes after the company expressed their desire to create new hardware other than the standard Joy-Con, including attachments that feature new designs and colors.

In a recent interview with IGN, Nintendo's Entertainment Planning and Development Division general manager Shinya Takahashi talked about the potential to try new things with the Switch Joy-Con in the future. Takahashi also said that Nintendo is happy to see fans creating handcrafted customization options with the Joy-Con.

"There's a lot of joy to be had from handmaking something yourself or having all of those customizable possibilities, and we absolutely embrace that. We love to see that," he said.

In recent months, the internet saw a number of creative people create new and innovative accessories for the hybrid console. While most catered to their personal tastes, others were created to help people enjoy the console to the fullest despite their handicap.

One example of the latter is the one-handed Joy-Con adapter created by mechatronic enginner Julio Enrique Rito Vasquez. The AbleGamers charity spotlighted the peripheral back in August and shared in on their Twitter account.

Known online as Vexelius, Vasquez uploaded his design as a free, 3D-printable download saying that the idea stems from earlier criticisms of the Switch as unfriendly to those with physical handicaps. Aside from being egregious, the Switch also makes it impossible for someone with one hand play.

This prompted Vasquez to publish his first accessibility tool that extended the Joy-Con's tiny SL and SR buttons to help players press the buttons more accurately. He said that the recognition was validating but what would really be great is for Nintendo to take notice.

Judging from the recent words of Takahashi, it's probably safe to say that they did notice the efforts of Vasquez and others like him. Whether the company allows such creations to be sold, however, is still to be seen.