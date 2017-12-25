Nintendo SNES Classic Edition Stock: Where To Expect New Console Arrivals In 2018

Facebook/Nintendo Retailers including Best Buy and Toys R' Us will have the SNES Classic available in stores again.

Still haven't been able to get a Nintendo SNES Classic Edition? Don't worry, Nintendo still plans to sell the console well into 2018 and given the limited stocks being sold, the only way to purchase the elusive product is to check out the usual places for new listings, unless of course paying $130 dollars to an eBay scalper is an option.

Amazon is always a good start to check out for restocks on both the SNES Classic and the SNES Mini. While their units sell out quick, checking out listings ahead of a major holiday will increase a buyer's chances of having one delivered to their doorstep.

In addition to the main Amazon website, the e-tailer also began selling units via Prime Now in select cities. Given that this began only recently, there's a big chance that stocks will be available for a reasonable amount of time. Of course, this only applies for those who live in these cities so unless buyers want to move in them for a few weeks it's very unlikely that they'll be able to get their hands on an SNES Classic Edition.

The obvious retailers like GameStop, Target, ThinkGeek, Best Buy, or Walmart are also great although similar to Amazon, stocks typically sell out within minutes of being listed. That being said, holiday sales often extend these listings into hours allowing eagle-eyed consumers to snatch one up.

So far, Nintendo has sold two million units of the elusive console. However, the company has announced that it will be ramping up production next year which means there will likely be an increase in units available for sale.

Nintendo hasn't been known for their accurate sales projections which were evident since the time of the Wii. Of course, there is a chance that the company is deliberately holding production to create artificial scarcity in order to make the SNES Classic Edition a must-have item for gamers.