Nintendo Switch and SNES Classic News: More Supplies to Arrive in the Holidays But Don't Expect Discounts

REUTERS/Toru Hanai Sales staff work behind Nintendo Switch game consoles at an electronics store in Tokyo, Japan March 3, 2017.

Nintendo assured fans and gamers that there will be more supplies of the Nintendo Switch and the Super Nintendo Entertainment System Classic Edition consoles available in the holiday season. However, it said discounts were unlikely to be given.

Nintendo of America President Reggie Fils-Aimé promised that the company was making an effort to ensure there would be a "regular supply" of the Switch and SNES Classic in stores, at least until the end of 2017, according to The Washington Post.

The Switch console was released in March, but up to now, many are still having a hard time finding it in stores. The same goes for the SNES Classic, which was released later in September. The throwback gaming platform was another major hit for Nintendo with retailers confirming that it had sold out in just a matter of minutes.

However, despite many holiday sale events approaching this month, Fils-Aimé has already confirmed they could not give out discounts for the said consoles.

"We are not discounting the Switch, " the Nintendo executive told the Washington Post. "We're focusing on making sure we have robust supply at retail."

On a good note, most Nintendo retailers in the United States included the Nintendo Switch in their Black Friday ads, which means there will likely be ample supplies for everyone shopping later this month.

Meanwhile, in other related news, the Switch and SNES Classic consoles have also been named some of the top-selling gaming hardware products of the year.

Recently, market research firm NPD Group revealed (via Nintendo's press release) that the Switch console was named the best-selling video game hardware as of October. Nintendo also took the second spot, thanks to the success of the SNES Classic.

NPD Group tracks video game sales across the United States.

In the same release, Nintendo took pride in accounting for "two-thirds of all video game hardware sold in the United States for the second month in a row" when sales made from the Switch, SNES Classic, and 3DS systems were combined.

For the most part, Nintendo systems made it possible to drive the gaming hardware sales to over a million products sold in October -- a first since 2011.