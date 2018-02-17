Nintendo Switch Gets Another Perfectly Scored Game With "Bayonetta"

Bayonetta website "Bayonetta Bayonetta 2" features additional gameplay mechanics such as motion controls.

Nintendo Switch recently launched another exclusive title that has received a perfect or near-perfect score from various game reviewers such as Metacritic and Gamespot. "Bayonetta + Bayonetta 2" is the latest game for the Switch, one that is quite different from its other "masterpiece" Nintendo Switch games.

Unlike the other new games, "Bayonetta" is a long time game that has made a debut way back during the Nintendo Wii U, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 days. However, its game developer, Platinum Games, ported the game as a bundle to the Switch, incorporating better graphics and additional gameplay mechanics that fit the Switch's hardware specs.

The game would later on get a perfect score from Gamespot, with a 90 score from Metacritic, creating an online saying that "a game isn't a 10 if it's not a Switch exclusive."

The Nintendo Switch has been making major headlines ever since its release along with signature exclusive "The Legend of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild" (BOTW). After the revamped "Zelda" game won Game Of The Year, Nintendo titles are suddenly reaping perfect scores from various game reviewers such as IGN and Gamespot.

What the Nintendo Switch offers to many is its novelty compared to other games and consoles such as PlayStation 4 (PS4) and Xbox One. Using "BOTW" as an example, the game became a major hit due to it changing the principles of open-world mechanics by creating something so realistic.

What followed "BOTW" is "Super Mario Odyssey," Nintendo's brand new "Super Mario" game that debuted exclusively for the switch. The Mario game makes use of another creative take that highlights not only the portability of Nintendo but also its controllers, dubbed as "Joy-con" controllers.

Both "BOTW" and "Super Mario Odyssey" have collected perfect scores of 10 from various game reviewers, and many fans are getting really excited about the future of gaming for the Switch. The console has easily elapsed 10 million sales on units for only 10 months, a bigger number compared to its other competitors.