Nintendo Switch News: Three Square Enix-Published Titles Set To Be Released in 2018 for RPG Lovers

'Project Octopath Traveler' among the new RPGs Switch owners can look forward to seeing in 2018

Nintendo A closer look at a battle taking place inside 'Project Octopath Traveler'

2017 turned out to be a big year for the Nintendo Switch as it debuted, with the console proving to be a hit among all kinds of gamers.

Role-playing game lovers in particular had some choice titles to sink their teeth into, with some content-packed offerings like "The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" and "Xenoblade Chronicles 2" being released for the console.

2018's lineup of Switch RPGs has not been fully fleshed out yet, though there are already some notable titles that gamers should keep their eyes on.

It begins in January with "Lost Sphear," a Tokyo RPG Factory-developed title that was meant to be the spiritual successor to "I Am Setsuna." In this game, players will follow Kanata as he and his friends attempt to rescue the world from disappearing forever. The old-school vibes given off by this title should appeal to those gamers who long for the RPGs of their youth.

"Lost Sphear" is due out in North America on Jan. 23.

Next up, Switch owners will also soon be able to check out "Dragon Quest Builders." While "Lost Sphear" is mainly about presenting players with an old-school RPG experience, "Dragon Quest Builders" offers something quite different. RPG elements are still present for sure, but the introduction of a building element gives players more things to do.

"Dragon Quest Builders" will be released for the Switch on Feb. 9.

One more RPG worth noting for Switch owners is the one currently known as "Project Octopath Traveler." In this RPG, players will choose from one of eight available characters. Those eight characters have their own unique goals and will go down their different paths, and it is up to the players to decide which one is most interesting to them.

This game may take a little while longer to be made available as it only currently has a working title and has no exact release date.

More news about other RPGs that may be released for the Switch in 2018 should be made available soon.