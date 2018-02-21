'One Piece' Chapter 896 Rumors: Luffy and Katakuri's Battle to Finally End

Viz Media A promotional image for "One Piece."

The upcoming chapter 896 of "One Piece" may finally end the long-running battle between Luffy and Katakuri.

While the recently released chapter 895 of "One Piece" features Luffy using his Gear 4th Snakeman 4, the chapter reveals that the said power also has a downside as it prompts the leader of the Straw Hats saying the things on his mind, including how Katakuri's attacks hurt him or how hungry he is. However, with Luffy planning to use his King Cobra strategy and Katakuri countering it with Sliced Mochi Slayer in the upcoming chapter 896 of "One Piece," it is now suspected that the battle between the two may finally come to an end. As to who will end up as the winner, fans can only speculate for now.

Some believe that Luffy will emerge as the victor at the end of his battle with one of Big Mom's Sweet Commanders. According to sources, the leader of the Straw Hats will deliver a powerful blow against Katakuri that will send him out of the Mirror World.

On the other hand, others believe that the battle will end in draw. Nonetheless, as Katakuri is unlike others from his other siblings, some claim that he may even allow Luffy to escape from the Mirror World as no one between them wins in the battle.

Meanwhile, although it remains unclear if the upcoming chapter 896 of "One Piece" will, indeed, be the conclusion of the battle between Luffy and Katakuri, some are already speculating that the long-running manga series may soon introduce a new villain. After all, it has already been revealed that the current arc of the manga, "Whole Cake Island," may soon end as the "Wano" arc begins.

Will "One Piece" chapter 896 really determine the winner between Luffy and Katakuri? If yes, who will emerge as the victor?

Find out when the next issue of the popular manga series arrives next week.