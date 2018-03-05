REUTERS/Thomas Peter An attendee uses the Face ID function on the new iPhone X during a presentation for the media in Beijing, China October 31, 2017.

The OnePlus 6 might be one of this year's flagships to boast the notorious iPhone X notch.

While the design element was not quite a hit to all iPhone X users, several manufacturers are looking to adopt the divisive feature anyway. OnePlus 6 appears to be one of them based on a couple of images published by the Chinese publication IT Home.

Interestingly, the tech portal referred to the smartphone on the pictures as the OnePlus 7, but media outlets believe that it is actually the OnePlus 6.

This design change does not really come as a surprise to those who follow OnePlus since the company has not been shy in taking inspiration from Apple's iPhone designs. From the back, the OnePlus 5T looks like an iPhone, thanks to their similar camera placements.

It is to be pointed out that the notch on the OnePlus 6 is actually smaller than the one on the iPhone X. Whether this will mean it will be less distracting especially when used in landscape mode remains to be seen.

OnePlus is not the only one boarding the notch train. Huawei is expected to boast the notch as well. More recently, the purported LG G7 pictured from a secret Mobile World Congress (MWC) sports a notch as well.

Going back to the leaked images, the OnePlus 6 appears to have a glass and polished metal, a change from the usual aluminium unibody design that the company went with for its recent flagship releases.

This was taken to mean that the next-generation OnePlus smartphone will allow wireless charging, which will definitely make the device all the better especially if it keeps the Dash Charging support that a lot of users love about the OnePlus 5T.

While the OnePlus 6 looks so much like the iPhone X from the front, the back sets it apart as the vertical dual camera setup was moved to the middle just above the oblong fingerprint sensor.