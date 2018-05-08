Paula White Is 'Taking Care of Trump's Soul,' Says Husband Jonathan Cain

(Photo: White House/Screengrab) Pastor Paula White-Cain, spiritual adviser to President Donald Trump, speaks at the White House on the National Day of Prayer, May 4, 2017.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jonathan Cain, who is releasing a new book talking about his journey to faith, has said that his wife, Pastor Paula White, who serves as President Donald Trump's spiritual adviser, is doing her best to "take care of his soul."

"She's been called upon, I believe, good or bad. She's been called by the Kingdom to serve. She is letting grace in the door in Washington and I've seen it, uttering the name of Jesus Christ on the mall of Washington. It's amazing," Cain said in an interview with the Tennessean, published on Monday.

"We have to understand that Paula's there to minister to the president and to pray over him. She's the one he trusts for prayer and she prays over him. And, she brings mighty men of God to pray. Who are we to say the president doesn't need prayer?" he positioned.

Cain explained that White is "doing the best she can do and taking care of his [Trump's] soul."

"Not his politics. Not his rhetoric. His soul. If he leans on her for that, that's a good thing. That is a really good thing. She brings prayer into the White House. I think it's remarkable. I applaud her tenacity and it hasn't been easy watching her get yanked around by the swamp and yet she prevails. She'll overcome," he continued.

Cain, who in a January 2017 interview with The Christian Post explained that he dabbled with spiritual music writing throughout his decades-long music career, describes the rise of rock band Journey's success in the new memoir Don't Stop Believin', titled after the popular classic hit.

He told the Tennessean that White, who he married following two divorces, helped bring him back to his Christian faith after several ups and downs in his life.

"What I was missing was the Word. Paula brought me back to scripture and the Gospel. I think that was the difference for me where we weren't so biblically trained," the musician said.

"I think if I had one thing to do over again, I would have put God first in a lot of those instances. I seem to have got offline with God."

Talking more about his wife, who preaches at New Destiny Christian Center in Apopka, Florida, Cain positioned that the "greatest thing" about her is that she "loves me as a man and she listens to my heart."

"It's the first time I've had a woman really understand my heart. But she didn't pastor me. I didn't get pastored by Paula. She let other men of faith pray for me. She took me to Africa and they prayed over us," he shared.

"God just put us together. He always had this plan for us, and He has a sense of humor, amen, because He goes, 'The kid that wanted to be a priest ended up marrying a preacher. That's perfect. That's what I'm designing for you.'"

White has meanwhile defended Trump's faith on several occasions, and in an interview with "Fox & Friends" on the Fox News Channel in December 2017 said that the president has put Christmas, Jesus Christ, and prayer back in the White House.

"It is so vitally important — first off, it's personal to him. He's a man of faith, he is a believer. He's spiritual. I've known him for over 17 years," she said at the time of his faith.

"It guides him, it leads him, and one of the things that I love about President Trump is that he is not afraid to take those steps that might be unpopular with other people," she added.

White has attracted some controversy, such as for comments on her website earlier this year encouraging believers to donate a "first fruits" offering of up to their entire month's salary in January to enjoy "blessings" for the rest of the year.

A spokesman for White later clarified that she was speaking "of her personal, longtime commitment to 'put God first at the beginning of a new year' and as part of that commitment she has often donated her entire January salary to charity in gratitude to God for his blessings."

The statement adds that White is not insisting that believers must donate their entire monthly salary to her ministry.