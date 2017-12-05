'PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds' News: Creator Clarifies Xbox One X Frame Rate Is Only 30 FPS

Bluehole Studio Inc. A promotional image for "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds"

Correcting a previous statement that was made, "PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds" creator Brendan Greene clarified that the game would play at a frame rate of 30 frames per second even on the Xbox One X.

In a previous issue of GamesTM magazine, Greene talked about how "PUBG" would run on the Xbox system and said: "Definitely on Xbox One X, 60FPS. On Xbox One, we're not sure. We may have to limit it at 30FPS."

However, several days after the interview was published, Greene took to Twitter to clarify that Xbox One X players will experience "PUBG" at a 30 fps frame rate, and the same goes for Xbox One and Xbox One S systems.

Greene's social media post also implied that this may change in the future.

"We're constantly refining the game & exploring options to increase FPS, but this early in [development], we're unable to confirm more," Greene added.

As PC players are about to get the full version of "PUBG" before 2017 ends, Xbox One gamers can soon start their own experience with it via Xbox's Game Preview program a few days from now.

The title's breakthroughs in terms of achieving record-breaking numbers of concurrent users on Steam is evidence of the game's early success. With that, there is no wonder why Xbox players want to experience the hype, and Greene is equally excited to bring the game to the Xbox One platform.

Greene also told the magazine: "Xbox is synonymous with gaming, you know what I mean? And there's a huge player base out there that prefer to play on console, so bringing it to the Xbox One systems is just great."

While there is very limited time left in December, Greene and game developer PUBG Corporation have yet to set the date for the full version's release on PC.

"PUBG" launches on Xbox Game Preview on Tuesday, Dec. 12.