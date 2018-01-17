PlayStation 5 Release Date Rumors: Sony's Next-Gen Console to Come Out as Early as This Year?

Reuters/Brendan McDermid A Sony PlayStation 4 Pro is displayed during a launch event in New York City, U.S., September 7, 2016.

Diehard gamers were in awe of the new Xbox One X when it was first released last November. However, it's release also posed quite the competition to Sony, particularly with their PlayStation series.

With the release of the Xbox One X, it has ultimately dethroned the PS4 Pro as the most powerful gaming console that people can buy. With this, it is a question as to when would Sony plan to match or even top Microsoft's latest release seeing as no word has come regarding the PlayStation 5 (PS5) as of yet. However, there are rumors regarding the PS5 that are worth mentioning.

Most of the time, rumors surrounding gaming consoles are ignored but an analyst who has correctly deduced the release of the PS4 Pro and the PS4 Slim believes that the PS5 may arrive as early as this year. Macquarie Capital Securities analyst Damian Thong says that the PS5 may be released in the second half of the year.

Wedbush Securities analyst Michael Pachter somehow agreed with Thong's predictions but had a different opinion regarding to the PS5's release. According to him, the PS5 is, in fact, coming. However, he believes it may arrive as early as 2019. Furthermore, Pachter believes that the PS5 would come with a backward compatibility with PS4 Pro games. Not only that, he also believes that Sony is only waiting for 4K TVs to increase in consumer size before launching the PS5.

"Will it play games that were made for the PlayStation 4 Pro? That's the question. I think it will. So I think they will build a console that will backward compatible with the PS4 Pro," Pachter told GamingBolt. "My expectation that is that it's not coming out in 2018. That is a 2019 0r 2020 but probably 2019. Sony is probably timing it better because they are going to bring out a 4K capable device when the 4K TV market reaches 50% in the USA and 35% in the rest of the world," he added.

While mostly everyone is still not sure about whether or not the PS5 will happen, Sony president and CEO Shawn Layden had confirmed that the console will definitely come. However, he says that it may take quite sometime before that could happen, which isn't entirely surprising, seeing as it hadn't been that long since the release of the PS4 Pro.