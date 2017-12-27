PlayStation Network And Nintendo Switch eShop Connection Issues Ruin Christmas For Gamers

Sony/PlayStation Sony is celebrating the yuletide season with a Christmas flash sale for PlayStation owners.

Those who got a PlayStation 4 or Nintendo Switch for Christmas probably didn't enjoy their new devices mainly due to the connection issues that plagued the PlayStation Network and Nintendo Switch. The timing couldn't be worse given that Christmas time is likely when most gamers buy or redeem games from the services.

Sony has already acknowledged the outages on Twitter saying it is "aware that some users are having issues redeeming vouchers on PSN." However, some PS4 owners revealed on Twitter that the issues go beyond redeeming vouchers with some of them having trouble connecting to the online service at all.

Nintendo, on the other hand, also recognized the connection problem saying that is already working to fix it. "We apologize for any issues you may be experiencing with Nintendo eShop," the company said in a tweet. "We are working on it and hope to have this resolved soon."

Fortunately, as of today, both services have largely recovered with the earlier issues having been smoothed out. Those who are still having connections to the PlayStation Network on Nintendo's eShop will have to wait a little longer as it will inevitably be sorted out soon.

Christmas day is traditionally a heavy-traffic time for gaming services mostly due to the fact is everyone is off work and at home playing games. The massive sales on and prior to the holidays also mean many people want to try their newly purchased consoles and games most of which now involve online components. This can seriously strain server resources often leading to shutdowns.

Fortunately, the server outages weren't as bad as the nightmarish scenario back in December of 2014 when both Xbox Live and PlayStation Network were hacked and were unavailable for a considerable amount of time. It seems both companies learned their lessons and improved their security, although the same couldn't be said for their servers as this recent incident reveals.