'Pokémon GO' News: New Gen 3 Legendary Appears and It is Available Until Next Year

Niantic Labs A 'Pokémon GO' promo image featuring the Gen 3 Legendary Pokémon, Groudon.

Over the weekend, Niantic announced the arrival of a new Gen 3 Legendary Pokémon that will be available until next year.

On Dec. 15, "Pokémon GO" developer Niantic announced that the ground-type Legendary Pokémon named Groudon from the Hoenn region will start appearing in the game.

Fans of the "Pokémon" franchise will recognize Groudon with its red, black, and gray colors while it looks like a dinosaur with sharp white spikes all over its body. It is also known for its Drought ability that is exclusive to this Pokémon.

A Gen 3 Legendary Groudon has the ability to summon the sunlight once it enters a Pokémon battle. Apart from the sunlight, it is also known for its ability to bring droughts leading to volcanic eruptions in a battle, making it one of the fiercest Pokémon.

Groudon is also known as part of the weather trio, due to its exclusive abilities, along with other Pokémon - the Kyogre and Rayquaza.

Meanwhile, many "Pokémon GO" fans noticed Niantic's different approach in releasing Gen 3 Legendary Pokémon. Unlike before, the developers are obviously not adding the characters all at once.

While Niantic has yet to make a statement about this observation, many "Pokémon GO" trainers formulated theories that possibly explain the developer's new approach.

In The Silph Road Reddit community, a player suggested that Niantic could be releasing the Gen 3 Legendary Pokémon based on their types.

"Niantic is going to release the rest of Gen 3 in themed groups according to the type of a Gen 3 Legendary. Fire and Ground types will be released along with Groudon, Water and Ice types with Kyogre, and Flying and Dragon types with Rayquaza," one Reddit post suggested.

Like other Legendary Pokémon, the Groudon will not stay forever. However, players have exactly one month to look out for a Groudon in their area.

According to Niantic, Groudon will be available until Monday, Jan. 15, 2018, at 4 p.m. EST.