'Pokemon GO' Tricks: How to Get an EX Raid Pass to Acquire Mewtwo

Facebook/PokemonGO Promotional image for 'Pokémon GO'

As "Pokemon GO" extends the trial period for its EX Raid, trainers will have more time to get invites and more chances to get the game's strongest and most sought-after attacker, Mewtwo. In the augmented reality game, one needs to receive an EX Raid invite before being able to acquire the exclusive Pokemon.

What most trainers who wish to increase their chances of getting an invite and getting Mewtwo do not know is that they can actually use certain tricks to achieve their goals. First, it is important to note that most EX Raid battles take place at Gyms located in parks and other sponsored locations. Those who visit Gyms have higher chances of getting an invite — and eventually Mewtwo — than those who don't.

A high-level gym badge is also crucial in getting an EX Raid pass. In order to get this badge, trainers should focus on just one gym than many of them. The more he visits a particular gym, the greater his chances of being invited to EX Raid battles taking place in that gym. Since trainers who often participate in raids have greater chances of getting an EX Raid invite, it is also advisable that trainers make it a goal to participate in at least one raid a day.

Although trainers who have been playing "Pokemon GO" for a long time have higher chances of getting EX Raid invites since they have higher levels than other players, those who are new in "Pokemon GO" can still be on the same level as old players. In order to do this, they need to take advantage of double XP events and lucky eggs.

Meanwhile, the December update of "Pokemon GO" has just arrived, adding Gen 3 Pokemon to the game. Earlier this week, Apple published a new "Pokemon Go" ad on its Apple Watch app store, featuring Gen3 Pokemon Treecko, Torchic, and Mudkip.