Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 News: Complete List of 2018 Flagships Powered by Next-Gen Chipset Leaked

(Photo: Reuters/Mike Blake/File Photo - RTX36BGA) FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego, California, U.S.A., April 18, 2017.

The Snapdragon 845, the latest and greatest from Qualcomm, will be found on a lot of flagships next year, which is no surprise.

A brand-new leak out of China reveals the list of the actual smartphones that will be using it and the months they will be released, revealing in the process what 2018 will look like in the mobile flagship ring.

First to debut the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 is the Samsung Galaxy S9 duo releasing in February. This comes as little shock since the South Korean company has already called dibs on the first batch of the processor.

The LG G7 and LG G7 Plus will be released on the same month and unlike the LG G6, which was forced to get the last-generation Snapdragon 821 instead of the more powerful Snapdragon 835, the next flagships by LG will be on par with the competition in the performance department this time around.

The months April and May will see the unveiling of the Xiaomi Mi 7 and HTC U12, respectively, both with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor under their hoods.

The first half of the year will end with three flagships toting the powerful chipset — the OnePlus 6, ZTE Nubia Z18, and what was referred to as the Sony Xperia XZ Pro-A, which is expected to be the bezel-less follow-up to their XZ Premium releases this year.

September will mark the release of the Samsung Galaxy Note 9 also with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 powering it up. The Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 and LG V40 will follow shortly after.

October will be quite packed as well with five smartphones with the 10nm-built processor used as their source of power. Leading the charge are the Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL followed by the ZTE Nubia Z18S, the Sony Xperia XZ2 and the HTC U12 Plus.

In November, Motorola will debut its first Snapdragon 845-powered flagship — the Moto Z 2019. The year will conclude with the release of the OnePlus 6T.

From the looks of it, majority of the 2018 flagships will be on par in terms of performance so the competition will definitely be cutthroat and brutal. It will be up to their manufacturers to make their standout from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845-toting pack.

While the leak is yet to be corroborated, one thing that is sure is that there will be a lot of flagships to choose from next year.