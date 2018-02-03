'Quantico' Season 3 Spoilers: 'Rylex' Is Over

Facebook/QuanticoABC Promotional image for 'Quantico'

Things are not looking rosy for Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and her boyfriend Ryan (Jake McLaughlin) in the upcoming season of "Quantico."

Recent spoilers hint that the "Rylex" couple may not be together anymore in the new installment. Set photos circulating the Internet show Chopra's character locking lips with a different man. The lucky guy is said to be a new character, Mike McQuigg (to be played by Alan Powell), an agent who specializes in infiltrating supremacist groups. In fact, when he is introduced in season 3, he is deep undercover, trailing an organization with connections to a bioweapon attack.

In the images, Alex and Mike seem to be out on a date. She is glam up, wearing a sexy black gown with silver details. Her legs are properly showcased by her high heels and the dress' thigh-high slit. Her bob looks soft and curly, her lips painted a bold wine-red. Alex's date, on the other hand, opts for a simple all-black outfit. He completes the look with a black cowboy hat. Previously, showrunner Michael Seitzman said that Powell is going to be a great addition to the cast. According to him, his character will fit right in with the other leading men in the show.

"We're incredibly fortunate to have four leading men on Quantico: Jake McLaughlin, Blair Underwood, Russell Tovey, and now Alan Powell," Seitzman said. "Alan not only brings a muscularity to the role of Mike McQuigg, but he brings a sly, laid back, sense of mischief and southern charm to him. His chemistry with the rest of the cast was instantaneous on screen and off."

If Alex is indeed dating Mike, "Rylex" fans are definitely going to be disappointed. The last season ended on a high note for the pair, albeit the dangerous situation they were in. Ryan decided to run away with Alex following President Roarke's (Dennis Boutsikaris) suicide. The two were pronounced fugitives, with the US government alerting Interpol that they were en route outside the country.

"Quantico" season 3 will air on Thursday, April 26 at 10 p.m. EST on ABC.