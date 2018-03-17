Quentin Tarantino's Charles Manson Movie News: Margot Robbie Confirms Joining Cast

Reuters/Mario Anzuoni Margot Robbie at the premiere of ''Focus'' at the TCL Chinese theatre in Hollywood, California in February 24, 2015.

Margot Robbie is officially joining the cast of Quentin Tarantino's Charles Manson movie, "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood."

The "I, Tonya" star confirmed to Stuff that she will play the role of the late actress and model Sharon Tate, who was brutally killed by the Manson family in 1969. She was only 26 and was eight months pregnant at the time of the murder.

Robbie was reportedly Tarantino and Tate's own sister Debra's actress of choice for the role, although word about actual negotiations for her "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" involvement did not come out until a few days ago.

The Oscar-nominated actress will add major star power to an already stellar cast. The film will allow her to reunite with Leonardo DiCaprio, who Robbie worked with in "The Wolf of Wall Street."

In "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood," DiCaprio will play the role of an aging out-of-work actor, with Brad Pitt tapped as that character's stunt double.

Another character expected to be featured in the film is Tate's husband, Roman Polanski, although there is no word yet on who will play that role.

Either way, the "Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" cast is shaping up quite nicely, and it might get even bigger with reports that Tom Cruise and Al Pacino are also being considered for undisclosed roles.

"Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" will be released on Aug. 9, 2019, which will mark the 50th anniversary of Tate's murder.

While waiting for the film, fans can catch Robbie in the animated film "Peter Rabbit," which is now showing in theaters. She will also be in the upcoming film "Mary Queen of Scots," which will open this November, as Queen Elizabeth I with fellow Oscar nominee Saoirse Ronan playing the titular role.

"Once Upon A Time in Hollywood" is said to be one of Tarantino's final films and will be the first he will release without the involvement of The Weinstein Company.