Russell Moore 'Revolted' at Clergy Blessing Late-Term Abortion Clinic With 'God's Glory'

(Photo: REUTERS/Jim Young) Pro-life and pro-choice supporters square off in an argument during a demonstration marking the anniversary of the Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade abortion decision in Washington, January 24, 2011.

Pro-life Christians are speaking out against clergy from liberal denominations who've been blessing abortion clinics, claiming that abortionists are carrying out God's glory.

"God of grace and God of glory, in whom we move and live," the Rev. Carlton Veazey's, a minister in the National Baptist Convention, U.S.A., and president of the Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice [a group that advocates for abortion,] said when blessing an abortion clinic in Bethesda, Maryland, on Monday.

"Keep them safe and keep them strong. And may they always know that all that they do is for Thy glory," he added, when referring to the doctors and staff working at the facility.

The Washington Post reported that four Christian pastors and one rabbi attended the ceremony, and were supposed to be joined by a Hindu priest who didn't make it to the occasion.

Others, such as the Rev. Cari Jackson, an ordained minister in the United Church of Christ, said the abortion-backing clergy sprinkled water in every room in the clinic, looking to "honor" the women coming in to make decisions about their pregnancies.

The clergy's actions have been strongly condemned by Christian leaders, however, such as Russell Moore, president of the Ethics & Religious Liberty Commission of the Southern Baptist Convention, who said in a tweet: "This is revolting."

Others, such as Father Frank Pavone, the National Director of Priests for Life and president of the National Pro-Life Religious Council, told LifeSiteNews: "The Religious Coalition for Reproductive Choice, as we have pointed out in the book Holy Abortion? (commissioned by the NPRC), is far out of the mainstream of America and the Church," said Pavone. "Most who identify themselves as 'pro-choice' would be abhorred by what Carhart and other late term abortionists do."

The clinic in question is run by Nevada-based abortionist LeRoy Carhart, who has seen his practice protested against on a number of occasions.

In 2013, Jennifer Morbelli, a substitute teacher from Westchester County, New York, who was eight months pregnant, died following the late-term abortion performed by Carhart.

Former employees at his Nebraska clinic revealed earlier that they were instructed to insert IV needles and give intravenous medication to patients even though they were not a registered nurse or a certified licensed practical nurse. They have also described unsanitary conditions at Carhart's clinic.

The Maryland Coalition for Life and other pro-life groups called on such a protest in October, saying it is important to oppose abortions.

"It is important for us to have a large presence to let the community and business owners know that we are committed to ending abortion in Maryland. We need you, your family, and friends to be there," the MCL said at the time.

"We also need to let the management company of Wildwood Medical Center, Aubinoe Management Company, know that we are against the abortions that will be taking place in their building."

Carhart has said that he believes in God "very strongly," arguing that he is living out his faith 'by helping women through what is often the worst time of their lives,' The Washington Post reports.

Pavone insisted that undercover investigations have shown how easy it is to obtain late-term abortions at such clinics.

"Women can call certain abortion clinics and say they are 30 weeks pregnant, fully healthy, and carrying a healthy baby, and still get an appointment to have that baby killed," he explained. "For clergy to say that is OK qualifies them as false prophets."

Pavone warned that religious doctrine should not contradict "human reason and decency."

"Show me a church that permits abortion and I'll show you a false church; show me a Bible that permits abortion and I'll show you a bible not worth the paper it's written on," he argued.