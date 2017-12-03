Samsung Developing World's First Ever Bezel-Less Smartphone?

Reuters/Kim Hong-Ji Samsung will reportedly develop the world's first ever bezel-free smartphone.

With Samsung's Infinity Display taking the smartphone game to the next level, the company seems to be looking to up the ante even further.

Dutch tech website LetsGoDigital recently spotted a series of patent requests from Samsung filed with the World International Property Office (WIPO), noting their plans for building a phone that is purely bezel-free. Interestingly, one of the patents carried details as to how Samsung plans to develop the smartphone.

The patent, dated May 2017, noted that the company will pull out the feat by bending the phone's display 180 degrees before stretching it all throughout the back of the device. Furthermore, LetsGoDigital also posted a conceptual design of the device, which is stunning and fresh to the eyes.

Meanwhile, the International Business Times reported that some tech experts believe that the bezel-less smartphone will be free of notches, as well as bezels on the top, bottom, and sides. Moreover, Samsung said that the 180-degree display treatment will give users a better grip and handle on the device, apart from making more room for new and advanced features, the report added.

No details were given regarding the device's possible target release date, considering that Samsung already has its plate full for next year. Late last month, trusted tech and phone tipster Evan Blass wrote that Samsung will reveal the upcoming Galaxy S9 and S9+ models in January of 2018. The big unveiling will likely happen during the Consumer Electronics Show (ECS) in Las Vegas, said a source.

Furthermore, the device is also rumored to feature upgraded processors, and a new location for the fingerprint sensor, which is now placed below the rear camera. In addition, it will also come with the Snapdragon 845 giving it a huge boost in terms of speed.

The most interesting detail, however, is the 90 percent screen-to-body-ratio that the two devices will sport, according to a report from Sammobile. This will make the phone's aesthetics look similar to that of the Essential Phone and the Mi Mix 2 of Xiaomi, the report noted.