'Sea Of Thieves' Will Send Players On Quest For Real-Life Golden Bananas

Facebook/SeaOfThievesGame A screenshot of the upcoming video game developed by Rare, 'Sea of Thieves.'

After concluding the beta last weekend, "Sea of Thieves" is finally ready to set sail next week. And in the spirit of adventure, Microsoft is looking to promote the game's launch by sending players on a real-life treasure hunt for golden bananas.

The details of the quest are still shrouded in mystery although Xbox has already released a teaser video. A promotional website is also up detailing the quests' mechanics and enticing players and their potential pirate crew to join in.

The contest will kick off on March 19, a day before the game's release. For the first task, players will have to hunt for clues on The Quest for the Golden Bananas website. Over the course of three days, a clue will be released every 3-4 hours for a total of 15 clues.

These clues will then help players solve the riddle which is a requirement to progress to the Ultimate Test. Only the fastest crew in each region will be able to compete in the final tests with only crew being eligible to take home the mysterious Golden Banana.

"Sea of Thieves" is the latest game title from developer Rare and is exclusively available for the Xbox One and Microsoft Windows. Microsoft hopes that the game, as well as a few other titles, will serve as their trump card against Sony which has been winning the battle of exclusives.

The game allows players to form a crew and go on exciting pirate adventures filled with sea battles and treasure hunts. Thanks to its low barrier of entry, the game is expected to attract a large number of gamers giving more credence to Microsoft's new game-as-a-service approach to its console.

"Sea of Thieves" is set to be released on March 20 as the first new game to be launched alongside the Xbox Game Pass. A monthly subscription of just $9.99 to the program opens up a library of 200 game titles both old and new to players. First time subscribers can get a 14-day free trial after which they can opt to buy a monthly subscription.