'Shaman King' Returns This Spring With New Manga Arc

Fans have not seen the last of "Shaman King" after all.

(Photo: Kodansha) The 20th anniversary artwork for "Shaman King."

Everyone's favorite shaman Yoh Asakura will be back for a new round of adventures this year with Kodansha acquiring the manga rights from Shueisha, which was the publisher throughout its six-year run.

A new "Shaman King" manga arc will be published on Kodansha's Weekly Shonen Edge magazine starting this spring. There is no word yet on whether or not it will pick up from the ending of the initial run, but it looks like the original gang will be back.

Kodansha has put up a website specifically for the project, promising big things for the 20th anniversary of the franchise. It was June 30, 1998 when fans were introduced to Asakura.

The website features a new artwork showing Asakura along with his fiancée Anna Kyoyama. Kodansha writes:

"Shaman King" will celebrate 20th anniversary this year. It is all thanks to the readers that it is possible to set up various projects at this milestone. It is so encouraging and I am not happy. Thank you. I will do my best to keep this work reaching readers of the next generation, From now on, we look forward to your continual support.

Written and illustrated by Hiroyuki Takei, "Shaman King" follows the adventures of Akasura in his journey to achieving the titular honor. It spawned an anime with 64 episodes, a handful of video games and even a trading card game.

His fiancée helped him by putting together an intense regimen that will prepare him to develop his shaman skills enough for him to win the Shaman Fight and become the Shaman King, who gets the privilege to shape the world the way he wants it.

While "Shaman King" came back in some shape and form after its original ending, it is only this time that it is returning for what is believed to be a longer run.