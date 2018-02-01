'Shameless' Season 9 Spoilers: No Second Chance for Ian and Trevor's Love

Facebook/ShamelessOnShowtime Promotional image for 'Shameless'

Ian (Cameron Monaghan) and Trevor's (Elliot Fletcher) affair is definitely over in the Showtime series, "Shameless."

In an interview with TVLine, executive producer Nancy Pimental has made clear that there is no hope left for the couple in the upcoming season. Trevor is officially done with Ian's God complex and has changed his mind in sticking with him after everything that happened. In the latest installment, Ian became so involved with the Church of Gay Jesus. He started to see himself as divinity and turned megalomaniacal. Pimental said Ian's attitude turned Trevor off for good. Obviously, viewers will not see him visiting Ian in prison in the new season.

Meanwhile, many fans are raving over Fiona's (Emmy Rossum) new man, Ford (Richard Flood). Their push-pull relationship was endearing to watch, especially when she tried to assure herself she was not falling for him. Pimental said they have every intention to continue that love story in season 9. According to her, what makes Fiona and Ford's dynamics interesting is that both are not in a hurry. Though Ford is definitely into Fiona, he wants to take his time and see where it will bring him with her.

"I think it is, because [it's] kind of like what we were just talking about with Lip. When you fall in love like a teenager, you do, as an adult, start questioning whether that's real love or not. So when you don't fall in love like a teenager, you actually take space and time to get to know somebody for who they are, as opposed to what they represent for you. So it's really good for her," the EP teased.

The EP also said that Ford is different from the other men that Fiona dated in the past. Ford is stubbornly male and he keeps on making Fiona guessing what is next. Pimental said that his attitude makes him all the more attractive – mysterious and grounded. Ford is also far from the chaos that is her family and does not bring out the "codependency" in her.

"Shameless" season 9 is expected to air in the Fall or early 2019.