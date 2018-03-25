'Sherlock Holmes 3' Spoilers, Cast News: One Major Character Not Returning?

Facebook/SherlockHolmesMovie Robert Downey Jr. in "Sherlock Holmes"

The third outing of Robert Downey Jr. as the world's greatest detective in "Sherlock Holmes 3" might not involve his cunning archnemesis, James Moriarty.

Jared Harris, who played the character in "Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows," revealed that he has been told about the plan to bring the "Sherlock Holmes" series back to the big screen, but the last screenplay he saw featured no involvement of Moriarty.

"Robert sort of teased it but that's been true for a while," Harris revealed to Digital Spy while promoting his new television series "The Terror."

"I think they commissioned some writers to write 'Sherlock Holmes 3 and 4.' I don't know what happened to that. It keeps popping every now and then. They don't talk to me, I've no idea what their plans are," he went on to say.

Seeing as the new "Sherlock Holmes" film might not include Moriarty, Harris said that he is "not focusing on it." He does have a lot of love for the character, saying that "there is no bigger villain" than the vindictive criminal mastermind.

With regards to the possibility of reprising the role again, the actor did not say whether or not he is interested. He simply stated that it is not up to him at the moment. "Those decisions have been taken in a room that I have no access to," Harris concluded.

"Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows," which was released back in 2011, featured the ultimate showdown between Holmes and Moriarty that saw them seemingly falling to their deaths into the Reichenbach Falls.

However, it was revealed that Holmes was still alive, which means that Moriarty could be alive as well, but if the character will no longer be part of the detective's new adventure, it would seem that the series is moving on to a new story.

Downey, who is currently working on "The Voyage of Doctor Doolittle," is still very much interested in making "Sherlock Holmes 3." It is just one of the many projects he plans to do in the coming years.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, the Marvel actor said that he does not intend on going on a break even after filming the two upcoming "Avengers" films back to back and the aforementioned "Doolittle" project.

"First of all the missus [producer Susan Downey] is front and center with Joe Roth producing 'Doolittle.' I'm having a good time, though I decided to give myself, like, 40 additional challenges, like a Welsh accent — which even Welsh people say is hard to do. Then there's all this stuff down the pike. We're looking at another 'Sherlock Holmes,' we're developing Perry Mason for HBO. I still want to do Pinocchio," he said of what he plans to do next.

With "Sherlock Holmes 3" still so far off, fans can first watch Downey share the screen with another Sherlock — Benedict Cumberbatch — in fighting Thanos next month as Iron Man and Doctor Strange, respectively, in "Avengers: Infinity War." Viewers can catch Harris on his new series, "The Terror," on April 24 on AMC.