'Sister Wives' Updates: Meri Brown Breaks Silence on Rumors Saying She's Leaving the Family

It has been a while since word about Meri Brown's plans to leave her polygamous family and their show "Sister Wives" behind. Finally, the reality star decided to clarify the reports once and for all.

The 47-year-old officially shut down the rumors that she will no longer appear in the long-running reality show while blocking some negative comments and saying that she has no plans to abandon her family.

Already starting the night with a blocking spree! Come on guys, I have a family, I'm not bailing! Sheesh!! #SisterWives — Meri Brown (@MeriBrown1) March 19, 2018

"Already starting the night with a blocking spree! Come on guys, I have a family, I'm not bailing! Sheesh!!" Meri stated on Twitter.

Pop Culture noted that the rumors about Meri's desire to leave the show stemmed from the conversations between Meri's husband Kody Brown and his other wives Christine, Janelle, and Robyn, where they talk about their concern about her possible departure from their family because of her new bed and breakfast business in Las Vegas.

Fans are also worried that she might want to put a little distance between her and her family. This is because she and the other sister wives had a little misunderstanding when she felt that she was intentionally left out when Jenelle's daughter, Maddie, gave birth to a son, Axel.

During Maddie's birthing process, all the other sister wives were present in the room except for Meri, and this infuriated Kody's first wife. But Jenelle explained that she was not intentionally left out and that there was a little miscommunication about who were allowed to surround the new mom when she was giving birth. While the issue between Kody's wives is yet to be resolved, Meri claimed that she was not blaming Maddie for not inviting her during the important event in her life.

However, it can also be noted that her family is giving their all-out support for her new business ventures. On her Instagram account, the Brown patriarch was present during the opening of her Lizzie's Heritage Inn with some of her other family and friends.

TLC airs the latest episodes of "Sister Wives" every Sunday at 8 p.m. EDT.