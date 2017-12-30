Snapdragon 845 News: Everything To Know About Which Devices Will Get New Chipset

REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo - RTX36BGA FILE PHOTO: A Qualcomm sign is pictured at one of its many campus buildings in San Diego, California, U.S. April 18, 2017.

Recent reports have revealed that a Cinese website, Weibo, has circulated a leaked list of highly anticipated smartphones that will be powered by Qualcomm's newest chipset, the Snapdragon 845. Included in the list are several flagship devices from Samsung, as well as LG , Nokia, and HTC.

According to reports, the list remains unconfirmed but if it were to be trusted, several devices in the beginning of 2018 will be featuring the Snapdragon 845. First up is the highly anticipated and upcoming flagship, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and the S9 Plus, which the list slots for a February release. Alongside the smartphones from the South Korean tech giant is the LG G7 and G7 Plus, which are also slated for February. This is notable because the G6 missed out on the current chipset from Qualcomm because Samsung dominated the supply for the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Further reports also reveal that several devices will follow the Android leaders: Xiaomi Mi7 on April, HTCU12 for May, and OnePlus 6 for June. Two devices that have never been heard of are also expected to be released for the month of June, according to the list: the ZTE Nubia Z18 and the Sony Xperia XZ Pro-A. The list goes on with the Nokia 10 slated for August, while the Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, LG V40, and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 are all scheduled for September. Meanwhile, October will get the following: Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, another ZTE Nubia, Sony Xperia XZ2, and the HTC U12 Plus. November will be for the new Moto Z and December will see through the release of Samsung's flip phone, the W2019, and the One Plus 6T.

None of the tech giants involved in the list have confirmed anything, which fans have expressed to be unsurprising considering that the dates are innately tied to the release date. Regardless, rumors have indicating that at the very least, the Samsung Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are slotted for a release in the first quarter of 2018. More information is expected in the coming months.