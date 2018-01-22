Sony Looking for European Actress to Play Femme Fatale in 'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2'

Facebook/MarvelSpiderMan Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker on "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

"Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" is looking to cast a female character to play an unspecified femme fatale. Although Sony has yet to confirm who this character is, there are speculations that her role will be one of the most important roles in the upcoming sequel.

As the sequel to the first "Spider-Man: Homecoming" film prepares for its production start in summer, casting reports about the project are already starting to surface. When Sony revealed a few months ago that it was adding a European actress in her 20's to the "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" cast, fans were quick to speculate that this cast addition was meant to give a different spin on Gwen Stacy. However, more recent reports suggest that this actress will play a femme fatale, which cannot possibly be the web slinger's love interest in the comics.

Now, a new theory suggests that this femme fatale might be Black Cat, who is set to make her live-action debut in Sony's upcoming film "Silver & Black." Although the film was originally thought to be a standalone film, recent reports about Tom Holland making an appearance in "Venom" and a femme fatale joining the cast of "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" seem to suggest that these films will be a lot more connected than expected.

Although Black Cat's involvement in the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel is just a speculation, for now, it seems logical to see the character debut in the upcoming film. Since filming for "Silver & Black" will begin in early March and will run until June, it is possible for the actress who will play the role to be involved in both projects without any scheduling conflicts.

Directed by Jon Watts, "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" currently has a working title of "The Fall of George." The film will see the return of Tom Holland as Peter Parker, and it will hit theaters in 2019.