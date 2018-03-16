'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2' Casting Call Hints at New Villain, High School Lead

Facebook/MarvelSpiderMan Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker on "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Marvel Studios is currently looking for a villain and new high school lead for "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2." The studio has released the casting call this week, revealing more details about two of the most pivotal characters in the upcoming sequel.

As production on the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel starts to heat up, casting details about new characters have surfaced this week. These characters include a villain and a high school lead.

As expected, the studio does not want fans to be able to easily identify the villain in the upcoming film, so they did not specify the gender in the casting call. In the call, the studio is seeking both male and female actors between 30 and 45 years old for the role. Even the script for the film does not specify the ethnicity of this mysterious character to avoid speculations, although it describes the villain as someone who has "elevated ideas."

As of now, it seems virtually impossible to determine who the villain in the sequel is. Aside from the vague description of the character in the new casting call, there are quite a number of villains in the "Spider-Man" comics to choose from. It also remains to be seen if the actor to get this role is someone who has been in a previous "Spider-Man" film or if someone who has not made it to the franchise yet.

Meanwhile, the studio is also looking for a high school lead role who has "leading man qualities" and is between 18 to 24 years old. The studio also did not identify the ethnicity of the character, but there are speculations that he and the villain must be related in some way.

Previously, it was also revealed that "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" was looking for a "femme fatale" type of character, leading to speculations that the sequel might feature Felicia Hardy, a.k.a. Black Cat. The character is set to appear in Sony's "Silver & Black," but she might be introduced in the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel first before heading to the spin-off film.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" will hit theaters on July 5, 2019.