'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2' Enlists 'Captain America' Costume Designer; Filming to Commence in June

REUTERS/MARIO ANZUONI Actor Tom Holland arrives at the world premiere of 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' in Los Angeles, California.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" is still well over a year away, but the film is already generating some buzz online.

The latest news has to do with a few of the film's crew members. According to MCU Exchange, the upcoming sequel has enlisted the help of Anna Sheppard to be the costume designer. Sheppard, who has been nominated for an Academy Award three times for her work, was also the costume designer for "Captain America: The First Avenger." Her other notable works include "Schindler's List," "Inglorious Basterds," "Band of Brothers," "Maleficent," and "The Pianist."

Prior to that, the same publication also reported that Matthew Lloyd would be joining "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" as the cinematographer. This would not be Lloyd's first dance with Marvel. He previously worked as the director of photography for season 1 of "Daredevil" and "The Defenders." Finally, Claude Pare has also been tapped to serve as the film's production designer.

The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel is reportedly going to commence production in the summer. Being the first Marvel film hitting cinemas after "Avengers 4," there is certainly some excitement surrounding the movie.

Earlier this month, Omega Underground reported that the film will be shooting in Berlin, Germany. Plot details remain under tight wraps, which is not surprising at all considering the amount of work Marvel puts into keeping things secret. However, there are rumors circulating that Gwen Stacy would be featured, and some even claim that she would not be American.

There have also been speculations that the sequel would feature a periodic element to it, though neither Marvel nor Disney have confirmed anything thus far. Since Spider-Man has many connections to Germany in the comic books, some fans have begun theorizing about what the Berlin location could possibly mean for the film.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming 2," which is reportedly working under the title "Fall of George," will hit U.S theaters on July 5, 2019.