'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2' Production Set to Begin in June

YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment A screenshot from a trailer of "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

"Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" is set to start filming this summer. The production on the still-untitled sequel will reportedly start in June in Berlin, Germany, showing that Marvel and Sony's commitment to expedite the project.

Things moving along swiftly for "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" isn't surprising, considering the success of the first film. With the sequel filming in Berlin, fans of the web-slinger can expect something really different from the next installment.

It can be recalled that the first film was shot in New York and Atlanta — locations where most films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe are usually shot. Since the sequel is filming in Berlin, and considering Spider-Man's work in New York, it is interesting to know why the story is set in a new place in Germany.

There are speculations that the sequel might feature the Hobgoblin, and that must be why the film will partly be set in Berlin. In the "Spider-Man" comics, Edward Leeds, the Hobgoblin, died in Berlin, Germany. Although Marvel and Sony have yet to confirm the character's involvement in the sequel, speculations are rife that he will debut in the MCU soon.

Meanwhile, some fans — those who believe that the Hobgoblin's MCU debut is still far from happening — speculate that the Berlin setting might have to do with Gwen Stacy's character. Previously, it was reported that "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" would bring Stacy into the fold to portray a foreign exchange student. The upcoming filming in Berlin has led to speculations that she might be a German foreign exchange student who's coming from the German city.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" will mark the beginning of MCU's Phase 4 when it premieres in the summer of 2019. Directed by Jon Watts, the film will star Tom Holland as Peter Parker.

The first "Spider-Man: Homecoming" movie was one of Marvel and Sony's most lucrative projects last year, grossing $880.2 million worldwide.