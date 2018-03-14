'Spider-Man: Homecoming 2' to Film in Various European Locations

Facebook/MarvelSpiderMan Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker on "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Production on the highly anticipated "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel is set to begin this year, and a new report has revealed that it is going to be set in different European locations, suggesting that the second film will be a much bigger production than its predecessor.

Back in January, it was reported that production on "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" will start in Berlin in June. Earlier this week, however, a new report surfaced claiming that the film will also be set in other European locations like London, Venice and Prague. The report also claims that filming will start earlier than expected, but Sony has yet to confirm that.

Initial reports about the "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" production claimed that filming would start in June. A few weeks later, another report came out, claiming that filming would start a little bit earlier on May 28. Now, the same report that claimed that "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2's" production is going to be a globe-trotting affair has also claimed that filming will now begin on May 19 instead of 28 and will wrap sometime in September.

If the report is true, then fans can expect the upcoming sequel to feature a huge change of pace. The first "Spider-Man: Homecoming" film was predominantly based in New York City, so the need for the second film to shoot scenes in various European locations suggests that fans are in for something really big.

It remains to be seen which among the mentioned European locations will be most featured in the film, but the fact that the film is set in numerous places in Europe suggests that Sony is spending more on the sequel than the first film.

"Spider-Man: Homecoming 2" is the first MCU Phase 4 film and the third MCU film of 2019. It is scheduled to hit theaters on July 5, 2019, two months after "Avengers 4" hits theaters on May 3, 2019.