'Spider-Man: Homecoming' Sequel News: Jon Watts Returns as Director, Gwen Stacy to Be Introduced?

(Photo: Facebook/MarvelSpiderMan) Tom Holland returns as Peter Parker on "Spider-Man: Homecoming."

Marvel Studios Kevin Feige recently offered an update on the upcoming "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel.

According to Feige, Jon Watts ("Cop Car") will officially return to direct "Spider-Man: Homecoming 2." The previous film starred Tom Holland as Peter Parker aka Spider-Man, with Watts in the director's chair. The reboot would never have happened if Marvel and Sony did not put their differences aside to do what's best for the franchise.

The move to tap Watts as the film's director eventually paid off, as "Spider-Man: Homecoming" is currently the highest-grossing superhero film of 2017. Even before the film broke records, there were already rumors about Watts' possible return. It seems that everything is now agreed upon since Feige himself confirmed the director's comeback.

Omega Underground reports that filming for the still-untitled sequel is scheduled to start this June in Atlanta. Production will then likely wrap up on winter 2018. Aside from Watts, screenwriters Erik Sommers and Chris McKenna are also set to return for the film.

Further details about the sequel's storyline are still being kept under wraps. However, it seems the sequel may be setting up a love triangle involving Peter Parker. An audition tape suggests the upcoming film is looking to cast the role of Gwen Stacy, a well-known love interest of Peter in the original comics. She was Peter's greatest love until her death in 1973's "The Amazing Spider-Man #121."

The "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel is not the only project Sony has on its lineup for its Spider-Man universe. The studio is now working on "Venom" with Tom Hardy in the starring role, as well as "Silver & Black" with Gina Prince-Bythewood. The two films are slated to premiere on Oct. 5, 2018 and Feb. 8, 2019, respectively.

A definitive release date for the "Spider-Man: Homecoming" sequel has yet to be announced.