'Spider-Man Homecoming' Sequel News: Peter Parker To Face New Villains

Facebook/MarvelSpiderMan Tom Holland is set to return as Peter Parker on the sequel of "Spider-Man: Homecoming"

Tom Holland's Peter Parker will face a new villain in "Spider-Man Homecoming 2."

That Hashtag Show reported that casting director Sarah Finn is currently looking for actors who could portray two major roles in the upcoming movie sequel.

According to the report, the script requires to cast a villain who has "elevated ideas." But the casting department reportedly has no specific ethnicity in mind, and they are open to cast a male or female actor who is under the 30 to 45-year-old age bracket.

This means that it is currently difficult to assume who among Spider-Man's numerous enemies from the comic books will fit into the description.

But aside from the older villain, the young Spider-Man will also face another antagonist in the upcoming film. The report said that the film is looking to cast an 18 to 24-year-old male lead of any ethnicity to portray the role of a high school student.

While Marvel Studios has no official confirmation yet, it can be assumed that the young villain could have a connection with the older one.

Aside from the two villains, the casting department of the upcoming film is reportedly looking to cast a "femme fatale" character and a pair of agents who will work with her alongside Spider-Man. Yet there is no news if the character was already casted.

Other details about the upcoming sequel remain under wraps, but producers Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal renegotiated with Jon Watts to direct the next installment. Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers were also expected to write the screenplay for the film according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Aside from Holland, Marisa Tomei is also willing to reprise her role as Peter's Aunt May in the film's upcoming sequels. Other original cast members have yet to announce their participation in the next film.

Sony and Marvel are expected to release the "Spider-Man Homecoming" sequel on July 5, 2019.